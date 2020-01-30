After two days of debate, the Draft Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office returns to the working groups among the political parties. It is expected that some of the remarks made at the debate will be found in the text of the law.

Justice Minister Renata Deskoska said at a press conference yesterday that they would not allow the law-making process to be blocked and would try to schedule a meeting with parliamentary groups in a wider format. She expressed hope that VMRO – DPMNE MPs will also participate.