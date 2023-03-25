The website of the Parliament is back in operation and is available for domestic users, the Parliament’s press service informed, clarifying that the page was not functional due to an attack from multiple outside connections.

According to information from IT experts, it is a flood attack, that is, an attack from multiple connections, the consequence of which is the unavailability of the website. Access to the page from foreign addresses is currently disabled, but it is available for domestic users. In the meantime, the competent officials will monitor the situation and as soon as it is ascertained that it is safe, access for users from abroad will be enabled, the press service of the Parliament states in a statement.