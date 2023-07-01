Cmpanies linked to the Ali Ahmeti family were receiving hefty subsidies from the corrupt Innovation Fund, known for giving money to politically linked businesses.

According to the MKD news site, two companies owned by Drin Ahmeti, Ali Ahmeti’s nephew, received a total o 82,000 EUR in 2022. The companies applied with projects that were allegedly modernizing their production process and introduced digital modeling.

Drin Ahmeti recently purchased the Soravia mall in Skopje, with the help of an Albanian company. His companies were also receiving favorable treatment to build hydro plants and got mining permits.

Ali Ahmeti’s nephew bought businesses worth millions at just 25, taking 39 percent of the Soravia complex without investing a dime of his own money, and Dimitar Kovacevski can’t say a word about all this, said the VMRO-DPMNE party in a press release.

Nobody in the world gives away 39 percent of his business for nothing. Everybody knows why the Ahmetis were given this business, the party said.

The party called on the state institutions to investigate how this deal was made. “The criminals from DUI must be held responsible. There will be accountability”, the party said.