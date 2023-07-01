Ali Ahmeti’s nephew bought businesses worth millions at just 25, taking 39 percent of the Soravia complex without investing a dime of his own money, and Dimitar Kovacevski can’t say a word about all this, said the VMRO-DPMNE party in a press release.

Nobody in the world gives away 39 percent of his business for nothing. Everybody knows why the Ahmetis were given this business, the party said.

The party called on the state institutions to investigate how this deal was made. “The criminals from DUI must be held responsible. There will be accountability”, the party said.