Fatmir Limani, close relative of DUI leader Ali Ahmeti who has turned to revealing Ahmeti’s corruption and abuse of office, published details about his inexplicable wealth.

In a Facebook comment, which Limani titled “the seraglios of Ali pasha”, Limani asks Ahmeti to explain who owns the DUI offices in Skopje and Tetovo, who owns a villa near the Albanian port city of Durres, hydro plants in Bacista near Kicevo, and what happened with 4 million EUR in war funds from Ahmeti’s day as Albanian guerrilla commander.