Fatmir Limani, close relative of DUI leader Ali Ahmeti who has turned to revealing Ahmeti’s corruption and abuse of office, published details about his inexplicable wealth.
In a Facebook comment, which Limani titled “the seraglios of Ali pasha”, Limani asks Ahmeti to explain who owns the DUI offices in Skopje and Tetovo, who owns a villa near the Albanian port city of Durres, hydro plants in Bacista near Kicevo, and what happened with 4 million EUR in war funds from Ahmeti’s day as Albanian guerrilla commander.
You thought we will remain silent forever? That you will enjoy your luxury in full peace and quiet? That we will be silent because of fear that we or our families will be eliminated? Patients is at an end, Limani said, announcing that he will reveal more details soon.
