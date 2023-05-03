DUI party leader Ali Ahmeti was publicly humiliated during the opening of a large new monument to the UCK guerrilla army which he led in the 2001 civil war in Macedonia.

Ahmeti was in the laying flowers on the fpgraves of UCK fighters from the village of Slupcane who were killed in the war. But when he got to the grave of Ali Mahmuti, his father told Ahmeti to move on and prevented him from laying flowers on his son’s grave. Ahmeti’s security detail then moved the DUI leader along to the next grave.

Ahmeti is seeing his position of absolute power in the party and in Albanian politics in Macedonia weake, even as he gains more power over the Government and SDSM. A faction is splitting DUI forcing him to invite other Albanian parties to the Government to shore it up. But constant revelations of corruption are weakening his standing among Albanian voters.