ANA-MPA, the state news agency of Greece, has issued a reaction asking the commentators of the Macedonian national broadcaster to use the official state name when the Macedonian national football team plays in the European Championship, Skopje-based Factor reported.

“Despite the fact that” MRT “is financed directly from the state budget of North Macedonia (not from reciprocal compensation) and therefore, according to the Prespa Agreement, it must use the official name of the country, but when broadcasting the match it did the exact opposite. The two commentators on the match constantly talked about the “nationality of Macedonia” and called the country “Macedonia”. In no case did they talk about “citizen of Macedonia” during the entire match, nor did they use the new name of the country, “North Macedonia”, ANA-MPA reacts.