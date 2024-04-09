Taking into account the Decision on announcing elections for president (“Official Gazette of RSM” no. 37/24), as well as the Decision on announcing elections for deputies in the Parliament (“Official Gazette of RSM” no. 37/24), The Ministry of Labor and Social Policy informs that following the decision of the 14th government session – April 24, 2024 (Wednesday) and May 8, 2024 (Wednesday) have been declared non-working days for all citizens.