The mayor of Tetovo, Teuta Arifi, said Sunday that she had information that the Tetovo hospital on several occasions asked the institutions to increase the security of the modular building.
However, she did not reveal from which institutions such assistance was requested, and the answer to the question should be given by the Tetovo General Hospital.
All I know is that on several occasions they addressed other institutions regarding the safety and security of the modular hospital. I know that they have addressed several institutions to increase security around them, but I think you will get answers there, Arifi said.
