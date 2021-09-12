The Census of Population, Households and Dwellings, which started on September 5 and will last until September 30, is being conducted in 50 census regions in Macedonia. The diaspora has been able to register online since March 1.

The authorities emphasize that the operation will be safe in terms of both health and data.

The census is as safe for the personal data of the counted population as it is safe for health. By respecting the health protocols, it is guaranteed that it will not become a source of infection, and by providing domestic companies and hosting in Macedonia, the data security of the citizens of the country is guaranteed.

The director of the State Statistical Office Apostol Simovski told Republika that the application is developed by domestic companies and all data are stored in Macedonia.