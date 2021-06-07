Another small batch of nearly 13,000 Pfizer vaccines was delivered to Macedonia today – as part of the Austrian led EU effort.

Macedonia is out of spare vaccines and is currently mainly issuing booster shots to people who already received the first dose, while over 400,000 citizens remain on the waiting list. This has prompted a renewed interest in vaccine tourism to Serbia, which allows easy vaccination of foreign citizens, even offering a choice of vaccines.

The only larger potential source of vaccines expected in the coming days is the announced delivery of half a million doses from China – but from the less effective Sinovac vaccine.