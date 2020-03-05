Former lawmaker Safet Bisevac estimates that the “Racket” case will take away some of the votes of the ruling SDSM. According to him, this case is the product of one’s rule.

It will absolutely have an impact and should have an impact. Racket is the product of one’s rule. It is obvious that the institutions, whether they were compromised or not, they did not do their job properly. It is impossible to expect to create such an atmosphere by blaming only two individuals, one of which is a symbol of hope and justice in the state. The second thing that I think will have a serious impact on losing the ratings of the government even though it has become a daily thing is that serious politicians cannot afford to say that today the decision to rename the schools in Cair is unlawful and call on the institutions to revoke it, and tomorrow through a Facebook post to say that thorough checks have been made by legal teams and that the decision was lawful. If a serious and responsible politician does not know the answer then he will say I will check, we will see, we will decide and we will state our position, and not like this, Bisevac added.