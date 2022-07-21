Yesterday, a citizen found a pair of shorts tangled in seaweed on Katerini beach, took a picture of it but did not keep it, which is why the rescuers searched for it for a long time yesterday but did not find it.

The search for 31-year-old Martin Jovanovski in Halkidiki is still ongoing. He disappeared 13 days ago from Miti beach in Possidi, while his two friends Vasil and Ivan were rescued. Hopes of finding new traces of the boy from Skopje were fueled yesterday by the discovery of the pair of black shorts, similar to the one that Martin wears in his last photo, taken on the day of his disappearance, July 9, in the waters of the Aegean Sea.

The search for Martin is still ongoing, in which, apart from the Greek coastal services with rescuers, ships and drones, Macedonian citizens have also been mobilized in Halkidiki and voluntarily joined the search.