The traitor Kovacevski should stop lying, the European Council has opened negotiations with Albania, and started the opening phase of negotiations with Macedonia, said VMRO-DPMNE.

On the official website of the European Council, in the press release section the Council, in two separate press released about the intergovernmental conferences of Albania and Macedonia with the EU, you can see who is starting negotiations and who will wait. Albania is starting negotiations, and Macedonia is still in the waiting room, the party clarified.

As the party point outs, in order for Macedonia to start the negotiations, it needs to be Bulgarianized, and that is the direct fault of Kovacevski.