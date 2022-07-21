Residents of the village of Podgorci in Struga have announced mass protests for the defense of the Macedonian language.

According to the information of the organizer, the goal is to raise the voice of this group of fellow citizens against the latest attempts to assimilate another attribute of the state.

Podgorci is one of the largest Macedonian villages, inhabited mostly by Muslim Macedonians who once again confirmed that they are worthy defenders of the Macedonian cause.

According to the announcements, similar manifestations of civil revolt are expected in other areas where Macedonian Muslims live, especially in the Debar area.