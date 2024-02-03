The Macedonain Alliance for European Integration, the main party of the ethnic Macedonians in Albania, protests the refusal of the Albanian authorities to use the Macedonian language during a recent ceremony.
At the celebration of the 24th anniversary of the Prespa national park, the speeches and the promotional material were in Albanian only, even though the area is almost exclusively Macedonian.
The Macedonian language should be recognized as equal here and used in all official events. This is in accordance with the Albanian Constitution and the Framework convention for protection of national minorities. All events in the municipality of Pustec should honor the Macedonian language, MAEI said in a statement.
