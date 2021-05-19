Saso Dukovski, Bojan Jovanovski’s lawyer, refused to question Karpos Mayor Stefan Bogoev as a witness. He explained that they do not intend to interrogate him until the court accepts the USB containing five folders of conversations, recordings and documents of Jovanovski with Bogoev and Zaev as material evidence.

It is true that these are our witnesses, but at the previous hearing we were told that the material evidence would be accepted first and then the questioning of the witnesses would begin. That is why we refuse to question today’s witness, explained Dukoski.

The same was done for the mayor of Bitola Natasa Petrovska.