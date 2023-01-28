The Bulgarian Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament adopted a declaration for Macedonia which will be submitted for voting in the plenary hall.

The document, as stated, “categorically condemns the acts of violence against the Bulgarians in Macedonia, their organizations and clubs, and especially the serious crime against the Bulgarian Hristijan Pendikov, and firmly insists on taking systematic measures by all institutions to discover the perpetrators and bring them to justice.” It is added that Bulgaria condemns “false and manipulative statements about the Bulgarian past in the public and political space of Macedonia and accepts them as a deliberate instillation of hatred against Bulgaria and Bulgarians.”