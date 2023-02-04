The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry denied claim from Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, who alleged that the Bulgarian Government did not announce an official delegation at the honoring of Goce Delcev today.

Bulgarian Interior Minister Ivan Demerdziev is in Skopje, mainly to coordinate the security response and to avoid incidents during the event, and will lead a formal delegation that will visit the grave of Goce Delcev in the St. Spas church. The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry notes that it has informed the Macedonian Foreign Ministry, through its embassy in Skopje.

This raised concerns that there is still some miscommunication between the two countries, even after a week of preparations for the event.