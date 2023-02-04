The border control computer system at the Deve Bair crossing crashed today, just as Bulgarian activists were planning to enter Macedonia and visit the grave of Goce Delcev in Skopje. The curious timing of the issue caused angry reaction from the group of Bulgarians who were stuck on their side of the border.

Bulgarian Interior Minister Ivan Demerdziev, who is in Skopje to ensure that order is maintained during Delcev’s honoring, confirmed reports that groups of Bulgarian citizens were left stuck at the main border crossing.

Meanwhile, angry scenes developed at the border as Bulgarian activists berated the Macedonian police officers, who claimed that the computer issue is worked on.

You sold your name for 5 cents. You have to begin to respect the Bulgarian citizens. We are EU citizens. You have to act toward us with respect. Do you not understand Bulgarian? This is not normal what you are doing. We are not carrying bombs, we are not Afghans, let us through. We’ve been waiting here since 2 in the morning, angry Bulgarian nationalists shouted at the police.

Previously, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski announced that he may prevent Bulgarian nationalists from entering the country, but he did not say whether he will use the option to declare their leaders persona non grata.