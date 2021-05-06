The Macedonian Philharmonic Orchestra will hold a concert today to commemorate the 118th anniversary of the death of Goce Delcev. Bulgarian Hristo Hristov, who has worked with the Macedonian orchestra four times so far, will conduct the concert which will feature works by Grieg, Handel, Mozart, Wagner and others.

The choice caused some controversy as Macedonia and Bulgaria are locked in a bitter dispute over the history of the region, and both claim Goce Delcev as their hero. The dispute intensified late last year when Bulgaria decided to block Macedonia from opening EU accession talks unless it accepts the Bulgarian positions.