Less than a hundred people declared themselves as ethnic Bulgarians in the course of the on-going census in Macedonia so far, a former Bulgarian consul in Skopje, Ivan Ancev, told the Bulgarian press.

According to Ancev, this is a very bad result that will weaken Bulgaria’s claim to a large minority in Macedonia. Bulgaria has a policy of allowing easy access to large numbers of Macedonians to Bulgarian citizenship – over 100,000 Bulgarian passports were given to Macedonians since 2000, when the document became attractive because of the ease of movement it allows its owner through the European Union. Bulgarian politicians often point to the massive issuing of citizenships to Macedonians as evidence of a large, oppressed Bulgarian community in Macedonia, but the census paints a different picture.