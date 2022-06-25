The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday it is ready to proceed to the signing of the Protocol under Article 12 of the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation with the Republic of Macedonia.

According to the MIA’s correspondent in Sofia, the statement by the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry follows yesterday’s decision of the Bulgarian National Assembly to give the green light to the French presidency’s proposal to start Macedonia’s EU accession talks.

The Ministry said that “it is time for the responsible factors in the Republic of Macedonia to show their commitment and desire for their own and European future in the region, not in words, but in deeds.”