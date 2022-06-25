Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer believes that the Bulgarian Parliament made a breakthrough with yesterday’s decision “to lift the veto” on opening EU accession talks with Macedonia.
He congratulated outgoing Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov on his personal commitment to resolving the issue.
According to Nehammer, the Bulgarian parliament’s decision opens up new opportunities and speeds up the resolution of the dispute.
However, the Chancellor expects discussions on the Macedonian side.
I believe the issue can be resolved, Nehammer said.
