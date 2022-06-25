Macedonia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Saturday it strongly condemns Friday’s printed banners reading “Macedonia is Bulgaria” which could be seen in the hands of some MPs during the session on the first item at the Bulgarian National Assembly, and also heard from the rostrum during the session.

Such messages are contrary to European democratic values, but also contrary to the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation and do not contribute to nurturing the principles and spirit of the Treaty. We expect the Bulgarian officials to condemn the explicit hate speech and territorial claims to Macedonia as an inappropriate act towards a neighboring friendly country, the Foreign Ministry said.

Yesterday, the Bulgarian Parliament voted in favor of the French proposal to unblock Macedonia’s European integration, but under four conditions, one of them is the introduction of a bilateral protocol for the implementation of the Good Neighborly Agreement in the Negotiating Framework, which is unacceptable for the Macedonian side.