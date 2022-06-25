What the Bulgarian Parliament adopted, the conditions are even worse, because new things have been added. A total of nine things have been added by Bulgaria in this ten-day period. What is important is that Osmani’s intention does not coincide with the statements he makes. Osmani also tried to sell with a small trick that the correction of two sentences in the Bulgarian opposition with an amendment in the Bulgarian Parliament meant that things had improved. No, things are the same because it is very clear there, first the Macedonian language is not recognized and it is said that both sides should give their interpretation. And the Bulgarians will give an interpretation that the Macedonian language is a dialect of the Bulgarian language, said Aleksandar Nikoloski, Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE in an interview with TV Sitel.

Nikoloski added that Bulgaria claims that all historical figures are Bulgarians, and that makes Macedonia like a tree without a root. According to the Bulgarians and their interpretation of Macedonian history, it turns out that the Macedonian people do not exist.

Third, they insist on changing the Constitution without any guarantees that it will be the last requirement during the negotiations. And the fourth requirement is to put a noose around the neck of every future government because if the so-called protocol of implementation of the Good Neighborly Agreement or to simplify what Bulgaria wants to see in Macedonia, every next Government will be blocked in the negotiations. And that means that the negotiations will never end, because Bulgaria will be able to block them, Nikoloski explained.

During the interview, he also referred to the fact that the Government has no red lines, and that it has violated the resolution passed in the Macedonian Parliament more than 10 times.