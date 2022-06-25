I was surprised that we got to a proposal as a state at all, and I was even more surprised that the proposal was not rejected on the first day when it circulated in public. Because if the attitude towards the state was serious, first of all the Government should not have allowed such a proposal to be reached at all, let’s not fool ourselves, they were involved from the very beginning in the talks and negotiations with the Bulgarian side mediated by the French presidency. And secondly, when there was such a proposal, it should have been rejected on the first day, said Aleksandar Nikoloski, Vice President of VMRO-DPMNE in an interview with TV Sitel.

Nikoloski added that Bulgaria considers the proposal as a conquered territory. Bulgaria will not allow itself to sit down and talk about anything less than what it already has on the table, and what it has on the table is a disaster for Macedonia and the Macedonian people.