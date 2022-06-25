The Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani pointed out on the “10 Minutes” show on TV21 that the French proposal was not rejected, but only the part that is disputable for Macedonia.
The French proposal did not put the disputed element, the disputed issue in the document as a final solution. Which means that it is not a final proposal of the French presidency, so I cannot say that we did not accept the document. We did not accept the part that is disputable for us, says Osmani.
