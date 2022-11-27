The Ombudsperson’s office points out that welfare centers across the country have rejected 23 claims for disability payments on the count of old age of the applicant. According to the office, this is a form of age discrimination, and the Labour and Welfare Ministry will have to end this practice.

The payments cover the most difficult cases of bodily impairment, mental impairment, blindness and deafness. But the law provides that applicants need to be between the ages of 26 and 65.