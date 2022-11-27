VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski expressed his support to Kisela Voda Mayor Orce Gjorgjievski, whose car was recently vandalized in an incident that the Mayor said is a threat from real-estate developers.

Mickoski pointed out that 80 percent of the program Gjorgjievski ran on a year ago is already finalized. “Congratulations to Orce and the entire team in Kisela Voda. No place was forgotten and we showed that we are not all the same. There is hope, there is change in Macedonia and we are winning”, Mickoski said.

He added that, the way things are going, the entire program will be finished by the end of 2023 – two years ahead of schedule.