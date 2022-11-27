In response to comments from SDSM leader and Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski that he is delivering an improved economic situation, VMRO-DPMNE pointed to the fact that 12,000 businesses shut down in the past year and half.

He promised to end the energy crisis, but instead of relying on domestic production, each day we spend millions to import electricity or to scower for imported coal. He promised to grow the economy, but Macedonia is among the last in Europe in GDP growth – only Russia and Ukraine have worse estimates. The debt rose to 8.5 billion EUR and all we have are defeats, crime and failure, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.

The opposition party also pointed to the latest report from the World Bank, showing that Macedonia has among the 10 highest food inflation rates in the world.