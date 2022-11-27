Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski continues the round of SDSM party meetings across the country, that by now resemble a full fledged pre-election campaign. Even though he insists that the elections will take place in 2024, Kovacevski has been gathering party supporters in the larger cities, and was in Stip yesterday.

There, he insisted that SDSM protects the country from “dangerous, anti-NATO and anti-EU populism”.

He also promised an economic turn-around in 2023, after several very difficult years with spiking inflation.