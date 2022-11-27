SDSM and Dimitar Kovacevski are trying to avoid elections because they know that they trail VMRO-DPMNE with a 2:1 ratio in the polls, said VMRO Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski. Speaking at a political conference in the Skopje Hilton, Nikoloski said that Macedonia has not seen such epic attempts by a Government to run from elections.

Nobody has fled from elections like the SDSM – DUI government does. They know the polls, they realize that VMRO-DPMNE leads SDSM 2:1. They also feel the pulse of the people, who are angry at them, over the economic backsliding and the national humiliations, Nikoloski added.

He urged SDSM, if they want to check their standing with the people, to agree to early general elections in March or April next year.