The Government plans to increase prices for cadastre services. According to VMRO-DPMNE, the public institution is insolvent, and is now resorting to huge price hikes.

The cost to correct issues with cadastre reports will be doubled, from 750 to 1,552 denars. The most common service – issuing a certificate of ownership, will go up from 180 to 250 denars. And registering a new apartment will not go from 300 to 1,200 denars.

Marija Miteva from VMRO-DPMNE said at a press conference that these new prices were approved by the SDSM led Government.

According to Miteva, they come after the institution spent 50 million EUR of its own money and 10 million EUR of donations over the past five years, and failed to reform its operations, or remain solvent.