The candidate lists for the upcoming parliamentary elections were arranged in order by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday.

The first is the Coalition for European Future, led by SDSM. The coalitions led by the VMRO-DPMNE, Your Macedonia, and Brave for Macedonia are ranked 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 respectively; European Front Coalition, Levica, Worth It Coalition, ZNAM Movement, Edinstvena Makedonija, 8, Nova Alternativa, 9, Avaja, 10, European Citizens’ Movement, 11, Makedonska Era Treta, 12, Tvoja, 13, Rodina Makedonija, 14, Desna, 15, Demokrati, 16, and Workers’ Party, 17.