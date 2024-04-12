Every single citizen should know that a vote for Stevo is a vote for Artan, Ali, Talat and Kovacevski. The vote for Stevo Pendarovski is a vote for the claim that Gotse Delchev was Bulgarian. A vote for Stevo Pendarovski is a vote for accepting the Bulgarian dictate and accepting all harmful policies for the country, says Hristijan Mickoski, president of VMRO-DPMNE at today’s rally in Tetovo municipality within the framework of the presidential campaign.