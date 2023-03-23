VMRO leader Hristijan Mickoski addressed the prospect that, if there is no agreement with Bulgaria, Macedonia will be stuck in its EU integration. “VMRO-DPMNE has a three pillar plan that includes economic, political and national solutions and will be implemented”.

To begin with, we need to have elections. We are willing to give up on having a technical Government. Their side organized the Przino talks, a colored revolution, rampaged, threw paint, demolished. But we are willing to accept no concessions and to have elections by June 11th, without a technical government. Let Oliver Spasovski remain as Interior Minister, we won’t offer our candidates. We will present our plan before the citizens. If they accept it, then we will implement it, Mickoski said.

He told the Kanal 5 TV viewers that VMRO-DPMNE sees Macedonia as part of the European Union but that the real question is what Macedonia gains if it makes concessions now.

VMRO-DPMNE has a major lead over SDSM in the polls, but generally needs to make a coalition with an Albanian party, and DUI, due to its institutional capture, continues to lead in the Albanian camp. Mickoski said that a coalition with DUI is not a desirable scenario for VMRO-DPMNE. “It’s our least favored option. We are talking about accountability and we can’t have ministers who respond to their party leader and not to the Prime Minister. I will be the candidate for Prime Minister and I will not have such people in my cabinet”, he said, adding that the coalition partner will be known after the elections.