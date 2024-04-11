Healthcare is collapsing, all operating theaters of the Surgery Clinic have been closed for three days, necessary operations for urgent and life-threatening patients are not being held, announced the Health Commission of VMRO DPMNE.

Silence from the “transparent” government about the collapse of the Clinical Center, where all surgical rooms were out of order for three days, and even emergency and life-threatening patients could not receive the necessary service. There were no answers as to how this collapse of the Clinic happened, which is inadmissible to happen at the tertiary level, where urgent and urgent conditions are treated and is happening for the first time in the history of Macedonian healthcare, the Commission says.

