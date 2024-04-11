This government, instead of overcoming them, deepens the problems. It is delegitimized, and the elections are an instrument to confirm that! Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova said last night in Strumica.



The current president passes so many municipalities during the day that the national anthem seems longer than his speeches. This is probably why they shortened the hymn many times, not only to finish the speeches sooner, but also to be in harmony with the length of time.

Polls say that over 70% of citizens clearly claim that this government is walking in the wrong direction and that it has missed the mark. These are not European steps, European steps would mean a search for standards that we don’t have, a search for a legal, safe, state that has a sense of solidarity