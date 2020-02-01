Nine companies have been burning imported petroleum coke in Macedonia, and five of them are linked to the Zaev family, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski.

Just last February, 40.000 tons of petroleum coke were imported and burnt in our country. The introduction of gas is running late and the result of all this is that the citizens keep breathing polluted air. We will provide specific solutions to all these problems, Mickoski said.

After a public outcry, the USJE cement factory in Skopje acknowledged that it is using petroleum coke as fuel. But, the Government insisted that the fuel is safe to use.