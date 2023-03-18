New details about the Bechtel highway oversight scandal have emerged – the VMRO-DPMNE party showed evidence that one of the companies that are involved in the oversight consortium – Elektra Solutions – has received a 65,000 EUR grant from the Government. The grant was awarded by the corrupt FITR fund, which often awards money to companies linked to the SDSM party.

The company, which only recently moved its business from production of undergarments to construction, won the grant for their “innovative solution” in management of construction projects. It’s a very innovative transformation, the opposition party said.

The IRD consortium, which includes Elektra Solutions, won a 22 million EUR contract to oversee the at least 1.3 billion EUR highway deal that is awarded to Bechtel.