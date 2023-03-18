VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said today that after there has been a change of Government, the judiciary will have to look into the growing scandal involving the oversight of the large Bechtel highway deal. A consortium, that includes suspicious companies and a company registered for production of laundry, were hired to do the oversight for over 20 million EUR, opening the entire project to speculation that fraud will be involved.

I don’t expect to see this office of state prosecutors to take action against obvious crime supported by the Government of DUI, supported by SDSM. They will try to sweep this crime undeer the rug. But I will personally pay attention to this case of the oversight of the construction of two most important highways. I will give my utmost that the persons who are robbing our people are brought before justice, Mickoski said.