Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani humiliated Prime Minister Kovacevski when he arranged a meeting with Kosovan officials without him present. Instead of Kovacevski, Osmani brought his own party leader Ali Ahmeti to the meeting.

Kovacevski may think that he is the Prime Minister, but the real boss is coming to the front. Bujar Osmani publicly humiliated Kovacevski and showed him where his place is. Kovacevski is just an office holder until DUI takes his post and he can’t refuse them anything, VMRO-DPMNE sid in a statement.