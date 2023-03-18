The DPS party in Montenegro, led by President Milo Djukanovic, renamed its “sister party” SDSM from Macedonia.

Montenegro is having elections and SDSM leader and Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski sent a message of support to Djukanovic’s party. But in the translation of the message, the name of SDSM was changed – from Social Democratic Union of Macedonia into the Social Democratic Union of North Macedonia. SDSM is imposing the name “North Macedonia” on the country but they themselves still haven’t renamed their own party.