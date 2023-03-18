Alfa TV reports that Ljubco Georgievski, the former Prime Minister of Macedonia who has now fully embraced Bulgarian positions on the origin of the nation, has extensive business interests with Zoran Zaev in Zaev’s stronghold of Strumica.

Georgievski originally sought Bulgarian citizenship to avoid arrest in the massive campaign of persecution that SDSM initiated against VMRO-DPMNE after 2002. In the meantime, he used his political clout to build a construction business, and also owns a chain of stores in Strumica. He supports Zaev and SDSM politically and is rewarded with immunity from investigation and apparently logistics to grow his business.

Alfa reports that Georgievski runs several companies that build apartment buildings in Strumica.