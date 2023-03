Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski insists that Macedonia is a factor of stability in the region and contributes to regional cooperation – as the country hosted a meeting between the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo, who are close to an agreement on the status of Kosovo.

We have the highest possible relations with our neighbors and have resolved all our open issues. We are a NATO member state, negotiating with the EU and chairing the OSCE, Kovacevski said.