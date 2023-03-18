VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski met with the member of European Parliament and head of YouthEPP Lidia Pereira. During the meeting, which included VMRO youth leader Sergej Popov and other officials, the parties discussed youth policies in Macedonia and in Europe.

Mickoski pointed out that as leader of the largest political party in Macedonia, he is encouraging youth cooperation and networking in all areas. Popov insisted that the Government needs to give greater say to the young people in determining policies and that a future, VMRO-DPMNE led Government, will ensure that reforms and policies are put in place to help young people see their future in their own country, the party said in a statement.