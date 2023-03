Following the case of a handicapped driver from Veles, who was fined after parking at a handicapped place in Skopje, the VMRO-DPMNE group in the Skopje City Council proposed changes to the regulation.

This will allow persons with disabilities from across the country to use the designated spaces in Skopje. In the particular case, a woman was fined even though she paid for her parking ticket and her car was marked as belonging to a handicapped driver.