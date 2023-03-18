Forecast: Warm and sunny days ahead Macedonia 18.03.2023 / 9:05 Forecasters are predicting the end of winter, and sunny and warm days ahead. Temperatures today and in the coming days, will reach up to 17 degrees, with weak to moderate wind. This stable spring weather will continue over the next week. weatherspring Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Life 16.02.2023 Sunny weather with maximum temperature of 15°C Life 02.02.2023 Sunny weather with few clouds, light snowfall likely in the afternoon and overnight Life 08.01.2023 Sunny weather with temperatures up to 15C Macedonia News Parking fine issued to a handicapped driver prompts action in the Skopje City Council Talks between Serbia and Kosovo take place in Ohrid Apasiev attacks VMRO-DPMNE over the April 27th protesters Innovation Fund awarded a grant to a company involved in the scandalous Bechtel oversight contract Synthetic drugs laboratory raided in Skopje, amphetamines worth half a million EUR seized Man from Skopje charged with two attempted rapes Mexhiti smells fear in the new PR campaign launched by Ahmeti and Grubi Grubi had Alexander Soros over for a game of football .
