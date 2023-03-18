EU and US officials and the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo are gathered in Ohrid today, for a meeting between Aleksandar Vucic and Albin Kurti.

This is expected to be an important moment in the negotiations between the two countries over their future relations. On the table is a French-German proposal that would amount to a Serbian de-facto recognition of Kosovo, while the Serbian majority municipalities in Kosovo would get a large degree of self-rule.

EU diplomats Borrel and Lajcak as well as American diplomat Gabriel Escobar are in Ohrid to facilitate the talks.